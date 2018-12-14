Jazz's Grayson Allen: Back with Jazz
Allen was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Allen was assigned for the Stars' home game Thursday night against Northern Arizona, but will now return to Utah for practice Friday and Saturday's game in Orlando. Allen is expected to head to the G League for extra reps numerous times this season.
