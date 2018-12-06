Jazz's Grayson Allen: Back with Utah
Allen was recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Thursday.
Allen was assigned for the Stars' 119-113 victory over the Texas Legends on Wednesday night, and in two appearances with the team this season, Allen is averaging 20.0 points in 34.6 minutes per game. He'll now be back with the Jazz for their home outing against the Rockets on Thursday night.
