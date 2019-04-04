Allen pitched in 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

The rookie saw extended playing time in the blowout victory, which he parlayed into a career-high scoring total. Allen hadn't seen more than 17 minutes since Jan. 30, as his role off the bench has typically been minimal. Wednesday's spike in opportunity thus appears to simply have been a product of circumstance, and he's likely to return to his abbreviated role as the season winds down.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...