Allen pitched in 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

The rookie saw extended playing time in the blowout victory, which he parlayed into a career-high scoring total. Allen hadn't seen more than 17 minutes since Jan. 30, as his role off the bench has typically been minimal. Wednesday's spike in opportunity thus appears to simply have been a product of circumstance, and he's likely to return to his abbreviated role as the season winds down.