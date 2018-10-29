Allen recorded 11 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), and one rebound across 13 minutes in Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Allen registered his most minutes on the season Sunday night, tallying 13 minutes en route to his highest point total at 11 points as well. He hasn't shown any ability to contribute in other categories besides points, so he'll remain a points asset until he gets more minutes and opportunities on the Jazz roster.