Jazz's Grayson Allen: DNP-CD in opener
Allen did not see the floor in Wednesday's win over the Kings.
The game was close throughout so this isn't a massive surprise, but as of now it appears as though Allen is on the outside of the rotation and behind Dante Exum and Alec Burks on the reserve guard depth chart.
More News
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Double-digit scoring total off bench Thursday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Eight points off bench in win•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Scores 16 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Subdued effort Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: To see time at point guard Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Out Thursday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...