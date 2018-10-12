Jazz's Grayson Allen: Double-digit scoring total off bench Thursday
Allen poured in 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.
The 2018 first-round pick continues to display a hot hand, with Thursday's 55.6 percent success rate his third consecutive well over the 50.0-percent mark. Allen has now scored in double digits in three of five exhibitions overall despite just averaging 19.4 minutes per contest. Although he's stuck behind Donovan Mitchell and veteran Alec Burks on the shooting guard depth chart, Allen is shaping up as a potentially key contributor of second-unit offense in the coming season with his impressive preseason play.
