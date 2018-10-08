Jazz's Grayson Allen: Eight points off bench in win
Allen tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists across 14 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
The rookie first-round pick continues to be sharp from the field in his first NBA preseason, with Sunday's game marking his third in four exhibitions with a success rate of 50.0 percent or better. Allen has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts during that sample, and at least one three-pointer in each contest as well.
