Allen amassed 40 points (11-30 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 loss to the Clippers.

Allen went off for a career-high 40 points Wednesday, doing his best Donovan Mitchell impersonation in the process. He had career-best numbers across the board and anyone who streamed him in certainly got bang for their buck. Allen has a clear ability to score the ball but is unlikely to see this amount of playing time again anytime soon.

