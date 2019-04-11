Jazz's Grayson Allen: Explodes for career-high Wednesday
Allen amassed 40 points (11-30 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 loss to the Clippers.
Allen went off for a career-high 40 points Wednesday, doing his best Donovan Mitchell impersonation in the process. He had career-best numbers across the board and anyone who streamed him in certainly got bang for their buck. Allen has a clear ability to score the ball but is unlikely to see this amount of playing time again anytime soon.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...