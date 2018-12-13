Jazz's Grayson Allen: Headed back to Salt Lake
Allen was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Thursday.
After being recalled for the Jazz's game Wednesday night against Utah, Allen will return to Salt Lake for another G League home game against the Northern Arizona Suns. Expect Allen and company to be back with the Jazz prior to Saturday's trip to Orlando.
