Jazz's Grayson Allen: Logs three minutes in blowout win
Allen had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in three minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
Allen has appeared in five straight games, his longest streak of consecutive contests played since he earned playing time in eight tilts in a row between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5. Given the team's depth along the wing, the rookie remains a non-factor in most formats.
