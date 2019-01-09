Jazz's Grayson Allen: Nearing a return
Allen (ankle) is nearing a return, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Allen has not played since logging nine minutes of action on Dec. 12 with a sprained right ankle but is reportedly close to making a return. The former Duke star is apparently in the later stages of his recovery and could possibly return in time for the matchup against the Magic on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.