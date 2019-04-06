Allen finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Kings on Friday.

Just two nights removed from a career-high 14 points scoring effort, Allen generated a new career high with 23 points in Friday's win. The Jazz blew out their opponent for the second night in a row, allowing Allen to see some extended action. With a matchup against the hapless Lakers on tap Sunday, don't be surprised to see Allen play at least 20 minutes if the Jazz take over early.