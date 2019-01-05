Jazz's Grayson Allen: Out again Saturday
Allen (ankle) is out Saturday against the Pistons.
A sprained right ankle continues to give Allen trouble, and he'll remain out over the weekend. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Bucks.
