Jazz's Grayson Allen: Out for rest Tuesday

Allen is out for Tuesday's summer league game against the Grizzlies for rest.

Allen had a poor outing from the field during his first summer league tilt, going 4-of-16 from the field. But, he finished with a balanced statline, posting 11 points, eight boards, seven assists and a steal in 17 minutes. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Hawks.

