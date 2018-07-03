Jazz's Grayson Allen: Out for rest Tuesday
Allen is out for Tuesday's summer league game against the Grizzlies for rest.
Allen had a poor outing from the field during his first summer league tilt, going 4-of-16 from the field. But, he finished with a balanced statline, posting 11 points, eight boards, seven assists and a steal in 17 minutes. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Hawks.
