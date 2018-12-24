Allen (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

A sprained right ankle will keep Allen, who was recently recalled from the G League, out for Utah's Christmas Day matchup against the Trail Blazers. His absence is unlikely to have a major impact on Utah's rotation given that he's averaging just 9.7 minutes per game in 17 appearances this season. His next chance to return comes Thursday against Philadelphia.

