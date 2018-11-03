Jazz's Grayson Allen: Quiet night in starting lineup
Allen scored nine points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies.
Allen made his first career start in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) but had a relatively pedestrian showing, as he added just one assist -- with no rebounds or defensive stats -- to his final line.
