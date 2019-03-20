Jazz's Grayson Allen: Recalled from G League
Allen has been recalled from the G League.
Allen hasn't played in the NBA since March 11, but it's possible he gets some run against the Knicks on Wednesday. In 31 appearances this season, he's averaging 3.9 points across 9.4 minutes.
