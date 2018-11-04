Jazz's Grayson Allen: Returns to bench Saturday
Allen will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Allen drew the start in place of Donovan Mitchell during Utah's previous game. But with Mitchell back in action, Allen will return to his usual role off the pine.
More News
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Quiet night in starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Starting Friday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Contributes 11 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: DNP-CD in opener•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Double-digit scoring total off bench Thursday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Eight points off bench in win•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times