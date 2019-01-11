Jazz's Grayson Allen: Ruled out Friday
Allen (ankle) won't play Friday against the Lakers.
Utah is dealing with a number of injuries to key players, and things won't get any easier Friday with Allen out at least one more contest. He's been sidelined since Dec. 12 due to a right ankle sprain, although he's reportedly closing in on a return. Allen's next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday against the Bulls.
