Allen accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 129-99 win over the Adelaide 36ers.

Allen earned a team-high minute total and filled it up offensively for the second time in three preseason games. He has committed his fair share of turnovers and fouls thus far, but it's clear that coach Quin Snyder is prioritizing the rookie's development. It may be unlikely that Allen earns 20-plus minutes per night in the regular season like he has in the preseason. Still, with his combination of size, skill, and experience, it wouldn't be a total shocker if Allen ends up pushing veteran wing Alec Burks for reserve minutes.