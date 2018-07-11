Jazz's Grayson Allen: Scores 17 in return to lineup
Allen put up 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 90-98 summer league loss to the Heat.
Allen made it a priority to become more aggressive offensively Tuesday, as the Jazz's first-round pick put up a team-high 17 shot attempts. While he connected on only 41.2 percent of those attempts and just 20 percent of his deep balls, Allen still finished with 17 points and added in some valuable cross-category production. The 22-year-old shooting guard has already been rested twice during summer league, so keep an eye on his status in the coming few days to make sure he's in the lineup.
