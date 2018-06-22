Jazz's Grayson Allen: Selected 21st overall by Jazz
Allen was selected by the Jazz with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
A four-year player out of Duke, Allen is one of the more veteran prospects at 23 years old, though his ability to shoot the ball and create his own shot earns him a selection by the Jazz in the first round. Allen finished his senior year going 41.8 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep, while knocking down 85 percent of his free-throw attempts. His ability to score should translate to the NBA, though Allen is a bit undersized at 6-foot-4 and he could struggle significantly as a defender early on as a rookie. Character concerns arose during his college career due to his extremely passionate and sometimes chippy play, so Allen will need to learn to cool his temper a bit. Either way, Allen profiles as a scoring presence off the bench, likely battling for reserve minutes behind the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles on the wing.
