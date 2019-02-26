Jazz's Grayson Allen: Sent to G League
Allen was assigned to the G League on Tuesday.
The rookie has been in and out of the rotation for much of the season, but he's been relegated to garbage-time minutes of late and has been a DNP-CD in each of the last three contests. The Jazz will send him down to Salt Lake City for a chance at big minutes in Tuesday night's matchup against the Iowa Wolves.
