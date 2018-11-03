Jazz's Grayson Allen: Starting Friday
Allen will get his first career start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Allen will replace Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) in the starting lineup. The rookie has played just eight minutes per game thus far, so this will be his first legitimate shot to make some noise. Mitchell's injury is not considered serious, thus the Duke product is only really a DFS streaming option at this point.
More News
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Contributes 11 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: DNP-CD in opener•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Double-digit scoring total off bench Thursday•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Eight points off bench in win•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Scores 16 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Grayson Allen: Subdued effort Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times