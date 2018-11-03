Allen will get his first career start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Allen will replace Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) in the starting lineup. The rookie has played just eight minutes per game thus far, so this will be his first legitimate shot to make some noise. Mitchell's injury is not considered serious, thus the Duke product is only really a DFS streaming option at this point.