Jazz's Grayson Allen: Subdued effort Tuesday
Allen had just six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason victory over the Raptors.
After an impressive first-up outing, Allen was held in check Tuesday finishing with just six points. This was Allen's first game against an actual NBA squad and he found the going a little tougher. Allen is likely going to be in the rotation but his minutes could certainly fluctuate based on his shot from night-to-night. He is not going to be a standard league option but could work as a three-point streamer in some deeper formats.
