Jazz's Grayson Allen: To play in summer league
Allen will play on Utah's summer league team, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Allen was selected by the Jazz with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 draft. While he may struggle to find consistent run to begin his NBA career, he could be one of the go-to players on the summer league squad.
