Allen is expected to get some run at point guard during Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz are dealing with a few injuries in the backcourt and are set to be without both Dante Exum (knee) and Raul Neto (hamstring). That will provide Allen an opportunity for an expanded workload and the expectation is that he'll act as the main facilitator at times during the contest. While it will be interesting to see how he performs in that role, Allen will likely be relegated to the wing once the team is back to full strength and the regular season arrives. It's worth it to note that Allen lit up the score sheet in the team's preseason opener against the Perth Wildcats, posting 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.