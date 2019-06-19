Jazz's Grayson Allen: Traded to Grizzlies
Allen -- plus Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's Draft and a future first-round pick -- was traded to the Grizzlies on Wednesday in exchange for Mike Conley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Allen, a rookie last season, played just 416 minutes for the Jazz. Seeing 10.9 minutes per game, he averaged 5.6 points on 37.6 percent shooting. It's possible he'll see more run in 2019-20 with the rebuilding Grizzlies.
