Allen -- plus Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's Draft and a future first-round pick -- was traded to the Grizzlies on Wednesday in exchange for Mike Conley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Allen, a rookie last season, played just 416 minutes for the Jazz. Seeing 10.9 minutes per game, he averaged 5.6 points on 37.6 percent shooting. It's possible he'll see more run in 2019-20 with the rebuilding Grizzlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...