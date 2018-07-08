Jazz's Grayson Allen: Won't play Sunday
Allen will sit out to rest Sunday against the Knicks.
The Las Vegas contest will be the team's third game in four days, so the former Duke guard will sit out and get a chance to give his legs a break. The team's next game will come Tuesday against the Heat.
