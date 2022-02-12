Whiteside contributed 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-99 win over the Magic.

Whiteside one-upped his 17-board performance Wednesday with an even more dominant effort on the glass against Orlando. He also swatted multiple shots for the fourth time in five games and contributed an efficient 15 points. Udoka Azubuike continues to start at center for Utah in Rudy Gobert's (calf) absence, but Whiteside has been seeing more minutes and will likely retain the second spot on the big-man depth chart when the All-Star center returns to action.