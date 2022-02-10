Whiteside had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, seven blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-85 win over the Warriors.

Udoka Azubuike got the start at center again for Utah, but Whiteside was the team's dominant force down low. The veteran center posted a massive plus-35 over 29 minutes while shattering his previous season highs with 17 boards and seven blocked shots. Whiteside has come off the bench in three straight contests even with Rudy Gobert (calf) still sidelined, but he is likely the better fill-in fantasy option over Azubuike due to his ability to go nuts with big stat lines as he did Wednesday.