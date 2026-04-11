The Jazz signed Gray to a two-year contract Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gray spent most of the 2025-26 regular season in the G League with the Maine Celtics, where he appeared in 35 games and averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 2.3 steals over 29.8 minutes per game. He's never appeared in an NBA-level game, but he'll have the opportunity to do so in the Jazz's regular-season finale against the Lakers on Sunday.