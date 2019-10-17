Jazz's Isaac Haas: Inks deal with Utah
Haas signed a contract with the Jazz on Thursday.
This is simple housekeeping for the Jazz, as they will surely waive Haas in the next day or so in order to propel him onto the team's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Haas averaged 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across 18.3 minutes per game with the Stars last season.
