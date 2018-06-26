Jazz's Isaac Haas: Reaches summer league agreement with Utah
Haas and the Jazz agreed to terms on a summer league contract, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports.
Haas wasn't selected in the 2018 draft, but he'll land in Utah, where he'll look to make an impact in summer league in hopes of earning a camp invite. The former Purdue standout measured in at nearly 7-3 at the NBA Draft Combine, but he was unable to participate in drills or scrimmages while still recovering from the fractured elbow he sustained in Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....