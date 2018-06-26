Jazz's Isaac Haas: Reaches summer league agreement with Utah

Haas and the Jazz agreed to terms on a summer league contract, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports.

Haas wasn't selected in the 2018 draft, but he'll land in Utah, where he'll look to make an impact in summer league in hopes of earning a camp invite. The former Purdue standout measured in at nearly 7-3 at the NBA Draft Combine, but he was unable to participate in drills or scrimmages while still recovering from the fractured elbow he sustained in Purdue's NCAA Tournament opener.

