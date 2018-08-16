Jazz's Isaac Haas: Signs with Utah

Haas agreed to a contract with the Jazz on Thursday. He is expected to be waived and then sign a G-League deal with the Salt Lake City Stars.

The details of the contract were not released, though it's likely a training camp deal. Haas played four seasons at Purdue before going undrafted this summer. During his senior season, he was voted to the All-Big Ten Third Team on the back of 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Haas joined the Jazz for summer league, where he saw 14.8 minutes per game and averaged 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. Though his play was relatively lackluster, it was enough to convince the organization to give him a longer look.