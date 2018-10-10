Haas underwent successful right knee arthroscopic surgery and debridement Wednesday.

Haas has been working through some knee discomfort recently and after being reevaluated, it appears he opted to have a clean-up procedure performed. That should sideline him at least a couple weeks, which means Haas won't be available for the start of the regular season. Haas was already a long shot to make the final roster, so this could be the end of the line for him with the Jazz organization.