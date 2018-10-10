Jazz's Isaac Haas: Undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery
Haas underwent successful right knee arthroscopic surgery and debridement Wednesday.
Haas has been working through some knee discomfort recently and after being reevaluated, it appears he opted to have a clean-up procedure performed. That should sideline him at least a couple weeks, which means Haas won't be available for the start of the regular season. Haas was already a long shot to make the final roster, so this could be the end of the line for him with the Jazz organization.
