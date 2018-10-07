Haas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Haas is apparently dealing with a right knee injury, though the specifics surrounding it haven't been released, Either way, he'll miss a second straight game, which certainly doesn't help his chances of making the final roster. Haas is expected to eventually be waived and join the team's G-League affiliate.