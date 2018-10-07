Jazz's Isaac Haas: Will remain out Sunday
Haas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Haas is apparently dealing with a right knee injury, though the specifics surrounding it haven't been released, Either way, he'll miss a second straight game, which certainly doesn't help his chances of making the final roster. Haas is expected to eventually be waived and join the team's G-League affiliate.
