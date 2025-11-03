Collier (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics.

A hamstring strain had delayed Collier's season debut for a few weeks, but he's joined the Jazz and is ready to suit up. It wouldn't be surprising if the second-year floor general had a slight minutes restriction, though he could push Svi Mykhailiuk from the first unit right away. Over 46 games as a starter last regular season, Collier averaged 11.5 points, 7.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes per contest.