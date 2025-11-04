Collier (hamstring) was available for Monday's 105-103 win over the Celtics but didn't play in a coach's decision.

Head coach Will Hardy wasn't forthcoming before the game about Collier's role, and it turns out the point guard wasn't given a role at all. Keyonte George is in the midst of a breakout campaign, and rookie Walter Clayton has looked solid as a backup point guard. Collier will presumably get in the rotation sooner rather than later, but he doesn't appear likely to move back up to the top unit in the near future after making 46 starts as a rookie last season.