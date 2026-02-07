Collier is not in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Magic on Saturday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collier was the starting point guard in the Jazz's last three games and put together some strong performances, including a 22-assist game against the Pacers on Tuesday and a 25-point double-double Thursday against the Hawks. Keyonte George (ankle) was cleared to return from a three-game absence but will be restricted to approximately 24 minutes, so Collier should continue to operate in an expanded role despite his demotion to the bench.