Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Coming off bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Collier is not starting in Monday's game against the Spurs.
Svi Mykhailiuk instead gets the nod in the starting lineup. Although Collier's streaming appeal takes a hit, he should still play a significant role off the bench Monday.
