Collier notched 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 loss to Washington.

Collier has been enjoying steady minutes as the starting point guard for the Jazz, and the rookie floor general is making the most of the opportunity. He's handed out six or more assists in six of his eight appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in that eight-game stretch.