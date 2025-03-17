Collier provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

The rookie guard continues to be a revelation as a distributor in 2024-25, leading the Jazz in assists Sunday. With Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson both nursing foot issues, Collier could see additional opportunities to showcase his playmaking skills going forward. Giveaways remains an issue for Collier, who's logging 3.4 turnovers per game post-All-Star break, but he's averaged 10.9 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 29.8 minutes across his last 14 games.