Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Continues to produce in first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-118 loss to the Pelicans.
It doesn't sound like the Jazz are in a rush to bring Keyonte George (ankle) back, extending Collier's runway in the first unit. Collier has started nine of his last 10 outings, averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.7 minutes per game during this stretch.
