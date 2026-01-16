Collier amassed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 144-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Collier notched his third double-double of the season, and it was his second-highest assist total of the year. It wasn't a great shooting night, as he didn't connect on any tries from downtown, but he still surpassed his season average in scoring (8.6). The biggest factor in Collier's production is playing time. Over the past month, he's averaged more than 25 minutes per game, translating to 9.9 points and 8.1 assists per contest while not missing a game.