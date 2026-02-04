Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Dishes out career-high 22 assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier finished Tuesday's 131-122 victory over the Pacers with 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, 22 assists and three steals over 48 minutes.
Collier never left the floor with Keyonte George (ankle) out and produced a career-high 22 assists, the most by a Jazz player since John Stockton in 1992, while also scoring 17 points on middling efficiency. Once George returns, Collier is unlikely to see this level of playing time and usage on a consistent basis, which should limit his ceiling moving forward.
