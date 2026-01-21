Collier posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 127-122 win over the Timberwolves.

The double-double was his fifth of the season, with three of them coming in January. Over 12 games (four starts) this month, Collier is averaging 10.5 points, 7.1 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor.