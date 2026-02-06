Collier produced 25 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 48 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Hawks.

Collier continues to see elite usage with Keyonte George (ankle) sidelined. The 22-year-old didn't miss a second of game action for a second straight appearance, and he piled on the production across the board yet again. He's now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and set a new season high in rebounds Thursday.