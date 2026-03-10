Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Fades injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Collier was unable to play against the Warriors on Monday due to an illness, and he missed the Jazz's prior game against the Bucks on Saturday while attending to a personal matter. The 2024 first-rounder is on track to return Wednesday, and Collier could start against New York if Keyonte George (illness) is unable to play.
