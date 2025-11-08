Collier produced 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three assists across 26 minutes Friday in the Jazz's 137-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

After missing Utah's first six games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Collier was made available for each of the Jazz's ensuing two contests but didn't crack the rotation in either contest. Head coach Will Hardy elected to shake up his lineup for Friday's contest, as Collier entered the starting five while Taylor Hendricks shifted to the bench. Though he ended up seeing ample minutes Friday, Collier offered limited production, recording more turnovers (four) than assists while finishing a team-worst minus-36 during his time on the court. Given how much more smoothly the Jazz had functioned over the first eight games of the season with Keyonte George as the team's lead facilitator, it wouldn't be surprising if Collier ended up moving back to the bench for Utah's next game, Monday in a rematch with the Timberwolves.